Which bills are still alive at the Iowa Legislature?

DES MOINES — More than 2,500 pieces of legislation have been introduced so far during the 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature.

That’s a lot to get through for the state’s 150 lawmakers.

So the Legislature has in place a series of deadlines designed to keep lawmakers on task and winnow the number of bills that remain eligible as each session wears on.

This week was the second key deadline of the 2022 session. Most bills were required to have reached a certain threshold of approval in order to stay alive: a Senate bill must have passed a House committee, and vice versa.

The deadline did not apply to tax or budget bills.

Here are two lists of bills: those that survived the deadline and are still alive, and those that did not survive the funnel and are considered dead for now. But beware mourning the dead. If leaders want to resurrect a bill or part of one, they have multiple legislative tools to bring it back to life.

As Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said this week: “The unofficial motto of this place is, ‘What is dead may never die.’”

Alive

Overweight permits for cranes (HF 2518)

Dairy processing and milk production fund (SF 2290)

Private school special education task force (SF 2197)

Volunteer substitute teachers (SF 2356)

Inventory of Department of Natural Resources land (SF 2323)

Establish intensive psychiatric unit at mental health institutes (SF 2216)

Disclosure of a defendant’s privileged records (SF 2328)

Regulating raw milk sales (SF 2309)

Naming members to judicial nominating commission (SF 2132)

Studying technology impact on cognitive function (SF 2359)

Free admission to school events for youngsters (SF 2306)

Payments for child care assistance costs (HF 2127)

Setting child care ratios, worker ages (HF 2198)

Use of simulated firearms in robbery (SF 2173)

No county name on license plates. Same as SF 2229 (HF 2220)

Ensuring “religious freedoms” from government (HF 2437)

Consumer data protection (HF 2506)

School board publication requirements (HF 2499)

Procedures for police officers to be on a list for credibility issues (HF 2496)

Establishing Iowa PBS materials as public records (HF 2488)

Removal of municipal utility board members (HF 2475)

Legal representation in adoption (HF 2474)

Inventory checklists for rental property (HF 2471)

Antisemitism definition (HF 2220)

Protects sexual assault victims from questions about previous sexual experiences (HF 2239)

Penalties for assisted reproduction fraud (HF 2160)

Expungement of domestic abuse no-contact orders (HF 2419)

Subject of no-contact order must provide license plate number for all vehicles (HF 2346)

Allows driver's license photo to be used in missing persons cases (HF 2123)

Penalties for heroin distribution same as meth (HF 2462)

Ban hand-held devices while driving (SF 2129)

Prohibit noncompete agreements for low-wage workers (SF 496)

Admissibility of hearsay exceptions (HF 2221)

Gubernatorial line of succession (HJR 2005)

Discovery of evidence in sexual abuse (SF 2253)

Allowing warrantless search of garbage (SF 2296)

Formula for appointing district court judges (HF 2338)

COVID-19 requirements for schools, child care centers (HF 2298)

Allowing teen workers to use pizza rollers (SF 2190)

Changing state constitution to allow 18-year-olds to vote as per federal requirements (SJR 9)

Radon testing in schools (HF 2412)

Regulating third-party food delivery (HF 2408)

Expand safe haven for newborns (HF 2420)

Hair removal by threading (SF 2119)

Cashless and esports wagering (HF 2497)

Lengthening time to claim previous solar project credits (HF 2395)

Ending Senate approval of many of governor’s appointees (SF 2263)

Public assistance requirements (HF 2438)

Expand planning and zoning boards (SF 2285)

Establishing year-round daylight saving time (HF 2331)

Fees to employees of copies of personnel records (SF 2169)

Regulating ATVs on highways (HF 2130)

Setting redistricting public hearings (HF 2538)

Criminalizing elder abuse (SF 522)

Setting procedures for public safety nuisances (HF 2340)

Ban on automated traffic enforcement cameras (SF 2319)

Dead

Prohibition of “obscene” school materials; charges for educators (SF 2198)

Dissemination of obscene materials to minors (HF 2176)

Review of presidential executive orders (HF 2256)

Increase capacity at mental health institutes (HSB 531)

Marsy’s Law for victims’ rights (HSB 525)

Year-round school (HSB 574)

Reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers (HF 2257)

Requiring cursive instruction (SF 2351)

Spousal court testimony privilege (HF 2282)

Allowing limited beer purchases for restaurants and bars from convenience stores (HF 2379)

Regulating insurance appraisers (HF 2299)

Regulating telemedicine abortions (HF 2389)