Why southwest Iowa is home (Ashleigh Smith)

Southwest Iowa is well known for its beautiful countryside and agriculture and is home to the Loess Hills. But, there is much more to Southwest Iowa if you look beyond the obvious.

Born and raised in Shenandoah, Ashleigh Smith is a 2009 Shenandoah High School graduate who, after graduating from Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, made her way back to southwest Iowa and continued to call Shenandoah home.

Studying music education at Doane University, Smith said she dreamed of teaching music at the elementary level. Having the opportunity to do that in her hometown would be her perfect scenario.

While Smith was in her final year of student teaching in Malcolm, Nebraska, she said the JK-fourth grade vocal music instructor position came open in Shenandoah during the first semester, and a long-term substitute had been lined up for the second semester of the year.

“It just seemed like perfect God timing,” Smith said. “The job that was my dream job came open right as I needed a job, and it really was a no-brainer.”

So Smith applied for the elementary vocal music instructor with the Shenandoah Community School District, and a few other schools in case she needed a backup. She knew she at least wanted to teach in southwest Iowa, if not Shenandoah. But, Smith didn’t need those backups and started teaching in Shenandoah in 2013.

While a bit awkward at first, walking back into the school she attended as a teacher, she said it took no time to get acclimated and comfortable in her new role. She said the administrators and fellow teachers in the district are loving and open-minded and referred to them as one big family.

“Everybody is there to help everybody all the time,” Smith said. “It’s such a wonderful place to work and the kids feel safe and at home there. That’s important.”

Smith said throughout her four years of college, she returned home to Shenandoah as much as possible on weekends and spent the summers in Shenandoah working. She said her family was always very close, and she couldn’t imagine being too far away from them for too long.

The love she felt toward small, close-knit communities like the one she grew up in even played a role in the college she chose to attend, saying, “it’s a small private school, so it was very similar to a hometown feel.” Smith’s older brother also attended Doane College.

Smith said it is nice living in a community like Shenandoah where everyone knows one another, saying, “I always feel at home no matter where I go.” Smith said she enjoys the personal relationships she has with others that she probably wouldn’t have if she lived in a larger city.

Another bonus to this little corner of southwest Iowa, Smith said, is it has a lot to offer in the area of arts and community theatre for people, and both are very well supported.

After teaching elementary music for four years, Smith decided to challenge herself by applying for and accepting the high school music instructor position when it opened. She had many roles in the high school musicals during high school, and as a teacher, she had helped over the past four years with the program. In the high school music instructor role, she said it would open up the opportunity for her to work more closely with the musicals and grow that program. In that new role, she also became the middle school music instructor and has started a middle school program for musicals.

While Smith said she thoroughly enjoyed teaching at the elementary level, she also loves teaching middle and high school students. She said each level of teaching is a “very different world.”

Overall, Smith feels Shenandoah is “developing all the time.” She sees individuals working toward bringing more jobs and activities to the area for people and things that would attract families.

Smith’s husband, Elliot, is also from southwest Iowa, growing up in Red Oak. He served in the United States Navy for eight years before returning to southwest Iowa, where he and Ashleigh met at the Community Theatre in Red Oak.

“We both have chosen to live here and build our life here,” Smith said.

The couple now share their home in Shenandoah with two Golden Doodles, Oliver and Maxwell, and a Siamese cat named Sophia.

When talking about her high school students asking why she came back to southwest Iowa, she said, “Honestly, because I came back here, all of the wonderful things that have happened in my life are because I came back.”