Why southwest Iowa is home (Julie Murren)

Located at the northern edge of counties included in southwest Iowa is Audubon County, where Julie Murren, now of Shenandoah, was born and raised in the town of Audubon, with a population of slightly over 2,000.

While Murren’s higher education led her out of southwest Iowa, venturing to Elsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Northwest Missouri State in Maryville and then finishing her teaching degree at the University of Iowa in Cedar Falls, she returned to southwest Iowa, accepting her first teaching position in Clarinda.

“Originally, when I came to Clarinda, I really didn’t have any idea how long I would be there because I didn’t really have any ties,” Murren said. “But then once I got to know people and started getting involved in the community and the church family, everybody was very welcoming and I liked it enough that I didn’t look for other jobs.”

Murren spent 10 years in Clarinda and was very active in the Clarinda Community Theatre. She then “branched out” and was involved with the Wilson Performing Arts Theatre in Red Oak and the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group (SWITG) in Shenandoah.

“I stayed in Clarinda because I loved the people, and I got involved in Shenandoah and Red Oak also because of that same reason,” Murren said.

While directing the play “Seussical the Musical” at SWITG in 2014, Murren met her soulmate, John Murren.

The couple was married, bringing Murren to Shenandoah to live with her husband and two stepsons, Dakota and Jack.

After teaching in Clarinda, Murren accepted a position in the Sidney Community School District for three years. She is now in her second year of teaching in the Shenandoah Community School District.

Murren said the personal ties that are made and generosity that flows within a small community, “southwest Iowa in particular,” is a wonderful feeling.

“In your small towns, people take care of their own, and I grew up with that kind of community feeling, and I think that’s pretty unique to larger cities,” Murren said.

Murren said that the sense of individuals looking out for one another disappears in larger cities. She said that while some individuals who grow up in small communities cannot wait to find new, more exciting adventures out in the big world, they often find themselves missing that “home feeling” and community aspect. And sometimes Murren said those people end up returning to where they grew up to raise their kids.

“While it might have been exciting to live somewhere new and exotic or with a ton of people, they realize that this (southwest Iowa) is a great place to raise their family,” Murren said. “It’s a safe place. It’s a place where people care about each other and where you can trust that your kids are in good hands.”

Murren said those same reasons often draw families to southwest Iowa who may have never lived here.

The support Murren sees communities in southwest Iowa give to its youth and youth programs is extraordinary. That support may come from volunteering, financial contributions or attending sporting events, music and theatre programs, or being involved in youth clubs such as Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts and 4-H.

“I feel like when it comes to kids, everybody wants what’s best for kids, so when you ask for help, you ask for support; when it comes to kids programs, that’s where everybody really comes out of the woodwork,” Murren said.

Southwest Iowa is where Murren calls home, and being close to family remains a high priority to her. She jokes that the only time she and her husband, who also grew up in southwest Iowa, consider leaving is “only when we’re really frustrated with shoveling snow,” but said those joking moments are “truly in good fun.”

“Southwest Iowa is our home,” Murren said.