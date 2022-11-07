Widger to perform with Iowa All-State chorus for fourth year

In less than two weeks, three Shenandoah High School students will perform with the chorus at the 2022 Iowa All-State Music Festival in Ames on Nov. 19. However, one of those students has been selected as a member of the Iowa All-State Chorus all four years of high school.

Being chosen to perform at the Iowa All-State Music Festival all four years of high school is said to be a very rare accomplishment. It takes dedication and self-motivation, two qualities SHS senior Kaitlyn Widger says she possesses.

As a senior this year, Widger said she was feeling additional pressure attending the auditions held in Atlantic in October. Being selected for the Iowa All-State Chorus is an honor, but to be chosen all four years of high school doesn’t happen very often. The last known SHS student to make the Iowa All-State Chorus all four years of high school was a 2013 graduate. The last SHS student known to make the Iowa All-State Band all four years of high school was a 1998 graduate.

Singing as a duet this year with SHS junior Sophia Adkins during auditions was a new experience for Widger, as she tried out as a soloist the previous three years. Widger explained that if a school has enough students trying out for the All-State Chorus, it is preferred they sing in quartets with a soprano, alto, tenor and bass. She said two students with the same voice types could not audition together. So, with Widger being an alto and Sophia a soprano, they could audition together.

The first list posted during the auditions was for callbacks, which was also a new experience for Widger. Singing as a soloist, there was never a reason for the judges to hear her sing a second time, but as a duet, they called her back to listen to her voice individually.

While nervous about her callback Widger said, “After my callback, I felt really good." After that, it was a waiting game until the official list was posted.

“So the list comes out and we all crowd around there and I see my name, and it's like a realization, oh my goodness, its been four years, and I just cried,” said Widger. She described that very moment as both exciting and surreal.

“We both felt a ton of pressure for Kaitlyn to get selected this year,” said SHS vocal music director Ashleigh Smith. “She is an extraordinary musician and we prepared the way we always do, but there’s just no guarantee. We both saw her name at the same time and immediately screamed and cried. It was a special moment.”

Smith has been one of Widger's biggest fans throughout her four years of high school.

“We've been to six years of honor choirs together, so we've spent a lot of time together,” Smith said. “I am constantly inspired by her as a musician. She works so hard and has such natural talent. Every director I know wants a room full of Kaitlyns.”

Widger's dedication and strong work ethic are what Smith said make her successful.

“It would be almost impossible for her to be as successful as she is with just my help,” Smith said. “The hours we spend together are only a piece of the puzzle. She spends a ton of time with another vocal teacher and on her own to get where she is.”

Widger said the music selections for auditions, written in four different languages, were more challenging than in previous years. She said when singing in other languages, you have to focus on pronunciation and vowels, making you focus on the piece's musicality.

Widger said she spent a couple of hours every day leading up to auditions practicing her music. In addition, she and Adkins took voice lessons with Pam Lewis in Shenandoah every week and worked on blending their voices and communicating with each other. She said when performing in a large choir, communication is vital.

Smith said students auditioning for the All-State chorus receive their music in August and practice every day in class.

“We work through all the basic stuff first, then add the musicianship,” Smith said. “Then we add a partner or two. There are so many steps to prepare, and it’s not for everyone.”

Widger said when entering the audition room, you have five minutes.

“It's one person's opinion of you in the five minutes that they heard you sing,” she said. “So it's really important that you make a good impression, and it's really important that you're confident.”

She said a good morning acknowledgment to the judge wouldn’t hurt either.

“It’s definitely not for someone that’s unmotivated,” Widger said. “You’ve got to really be committed to it.”

A piece of advice from the four-year All-State Chorus student is: “Value the process, not the outcome.”

“Looking back, yes, it's really cool to go to the festival, but I learned so much more from working on the music and learning the music and even just communicating with the other people auditioning,” Widger said.

Going into the auditions with no expectations is the second piece of advice she would offer other students. She said many students would be selected for their freshman and senior years but not sophomore and junior, so you never know what the outcome will be.

“I think just go in with a fresh mindset every year and know that if you are proud of the work you’ve done, then you’ve done all you can do, and you just have to leave it all there,” Widger said. “It's in the hands of the judges.”

Proud is an adjective that only begins to describe how Widger's parents, Aaron and Wendy, feel about her accomplishments.

“She’s talented,” said Aaron, but as Smith had said, talent alone did not get her where she is today. He said a lot of practice and extra lessons went into achieving her goals.

“There’s more than talent to her,” said Aaron. “She puts in a lot of work.”

Aaron said he was “really nervous” for his daughter this year during auditions, with it being her senior year and a chance to be part of the Iowa All-State Chorus for her fourth and final year.

Challenging herself and being around others that challenge her abilities drives Widger to do better and be better. Wendy said Widger had pushed herself even harder her senior year.

“She’ll sing something twenty times, and then she’ll want me to nitpick it, and I say I can’t think of anything else,” said Wendy. “She always wants to do better.”

With a bachelor’s degree in music education and a bachelor’s degree in flute performance, she teaches elementary music and band in the Sidney Community School District. With her music background, Wendy has provided Widger with additional support.

“It’s fun to have that relationship and bond with Kaitlyn, and we can work on music together, but I’m really thankful for all the other teachers, coaches, whether it's someone we sent her to for lessons," Wendy said. "I just think that’s super important. The more people that your kids can be coached and taught by and get different ideas and different perspectives, that’s been really fun to watch.”

Throughout high school, Widger said she has been involved in “pretty much everything that has the word music in it.” She has participated in band and jazz band, first-year percussion, SWIBA, honor band since sixth grade, All-State Chorus, Doane Honor Choir, four years of Opus Honor Choir, high school choir and jazz choir, multiple high school musicals and musical productions with Southwest Iowa Theatre Group.

As Widger was cast in more and more musicals, she realized that theatre mixed with music was where her passion was, saying, “I think telling a story through music is what I really like to do.”

Aaron shares a knowledge and appreciation of theatre with Widger, saying he grew up in the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah, where his parents were involved in SWITG productions. He is now on the SWITG Board of Directors and helps with lights, sound and production photography.

Widger said she was accepted into the Triple Threat Program through the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards (IHSMTA) during her junior year. She said individuals accepted into this program excel in stage presence, dancing, acting and singing. Widger said 70 students are chosen from across Iowa each year for the program, where you audition in front of Broadway professionals from New York City for a chance to go the Jimmy Awards, which is the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, and the opportunity to attend the Juilliard School in New York City.

Widger remembers a video of her singing when she was 2 years old, and she began playing the piano at age 4. While she grew up around music, she feels her love of music is very different from her mom's and grandmothers.

“My mom can sit there and play the piano all afternoon,” Widger laughed. “That’s not my jam.”

Widger started singing on the worship team at the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah during her early teen years.

“I used to be really shy,” Widger said. “But I think that music is something that made me come out of my shell a lot more.”

She said she realized as a teen she had a talent that could take her places and open up opportunities for her to meet new people and express herself. Widger now plans to pursue theater after high school, expanding her knowledge and experience by taking acting and singing classes and trying out for roles in musicals in larger cities.

Looking back on her senior year auditioning for the All-State Chorus, Widger said having a partner for the first time was a “really cool experience.” What made it even more significant is that Widger and Adkins have become close friends, having performed together in many plays and choir performances over the years. Widger said she has gained valuable knowledge from the directors over the past four years in All-State Chorus and enjoyed meeting the composers of the music pieces the chorus sang.

In addition to Widger, Adkins and Emma Baldwin were also selected to perform with the 600-person ensemble during the 2022 All-State festival in Ames. Baldwin is a sophomore at SHS. Along with the chorus, students selected for the All-State band and orchestra will perform during the festival.