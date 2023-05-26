Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A lifeguard shortage has the Wilson Aquatic Center in Shenandoah adjusting its pool hours this summer.

Pool manager Gabby Sparks said during a typical summer; the pool will have 25 to 27 lifeguards on staff, with nine lifeguards on duty at all times. So far, for the 2023 season, she has hired 16 lifeguards, with six still needing certification before they can work. She said being short-staffed impacts scheduling in general, but then makes it more difficult when lifeguards need time off for sports or family vacations.

The city council increased wages.

While Sparks said she doesn’t have a great answer as to why they are seeing a shortage of lifeguards this year, she said, “The group we do have is a very good group.” She said a few more applications have been trickling in, and she hopes to have enough lifeguards that they can extend the pool hours in July.

Sparks started lifeguarding at the Shenandoah pool in high school and took over as manager her senior year. With 11 years of managing the facility under her belt, she said lifeguarding is a fun summer job for kids where a lot of memories are made.

While the job comes with a lot of responsibility, she said it also has a lot of perks, such as swimming free on your days off. She said those interested in becoming a lifeguard must be 15 years old, and if they take the class through her and work for the City of Shenandoah, the city will pay for their certification. She said lifeguards are also reimbursed for up to one swimsuit.

Sparks said she is still looking for one additional assistant manager to help out this summer. She said that besides herself, two assistant managers are returning for the summer.

“We're just hoping for a good season, and hopefully, the public will be patient with us,” Sparks said.

Sparks noted it is unfamiliar territory being short lifeguards and said management is “trying to maneuver the best we can just like everybody else in society. We had to make cuts where we really didn’t want to, but it was the best solution in order for us to stay open and be productive.”

Sparks said a few repairs and cleaning are still underway, but they hope to start filling the pool early next week. If everything goes well while filling the pool and getting the chemicals regulated in the water, she said the tentative opening date is June 5.

The tentative pool schedule for June and possibly longer is Sunday noon to 4 p.m., Monday noon 4 p.m., closed Tuesday, Wednesday noon to 6 p.m., closed Thursday, Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday noon to 6 p.m.

Daily rates are $5 per person, with four under and 65 and over free admission. The pool will still be available for pool parties and swim lessons. However, private lessons will be limited due to the lack of lifeguards.