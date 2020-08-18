The postponed March wind turbine meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Page County Fairgrounds Show Ring.
Physically distance on the large bleacher area or bring a lawn chair to sit in the middle floor of the show ring.
The entrance of industrial wind complexes in
Page County is imminent. Wind turbines line Page County along the southern boundary and, more recently, the eastern border with Taylor County. Landowners on the eastern border and in the center of the county have been canvassed and have signed easements with wind turbine corporations.
At the meeting, find out: Preliminary steps that have been taken for future wind turbine complexes in Page County with a map of recorded properties that have signed wind corporation leases.
Get explanations: An attorney will explain the pros and cons of lease agreement details and what you are agreeing to when you sign up. How Page County’s current ordinance relates to a home or property. A realtor will share about home values near wind turbines. A couple that currently lives in the middle of wind turbines will share their experiences. A health professional will outline possible health impacts when living near wind turbines.
Sign up to get involved and receive email updates. Call 712-542-9943 or email pagecountypropertyrights@gmail.com.
