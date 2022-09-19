 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woolsey, Bowers crowned Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah

 Photo by Heidi Hertensen/Page County Newspapers

Shenandoah Royalty for 2022 has been crowned and will represent the city over the next year.

The Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant, sponsored by the Shenandoah Rotary Club, was held on Sept. 18 at the Gladys-Wirsig Jones Auditorium at the Shenandoah High School. Thirty-seven contestants competed in the pageant, with Carys Woolsey crowned Miss Shenandoah and Bryleigh Bowers crowned Little Miss Shenandoah.

The Shenandoah Rotary Club sponsored the 2022 Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant, which was held at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at the Shenandoah High School on Sunday, Sept. 18. Carys Woolsey was crowned Miss Shenandoah, with Auri Trowbridge as the first runner-up, Rachel Jones as the second runner-up and Caitlyn Jones named Miss Congeniality. Bryleigh Bowers was crowned Little Miss Shenandoah, with Briseis Kamila Sunderman as first runner-up, Aurora Dawson as second runner-up and Josie Wooten Little Miss Congeniality.

Seven contestants competed for Miss Shenandoah and 30 contestants for Little Miss Shenandoah. Before the pageant, each contestant had one-on-one interviews with a panel of four judges and then each answered additional questions on stage during the pageant. Contestants were judged on communication skills, poise, personality, stage appearance and ability to represent Shenandoah positively.

Serving as judges for the 2022 pageant were Maci Slater (Fremont County Fair Queen), Gina Battey, Justin J. Travis and Cindy Arman.

As their first responsibility after becoming Shenandoah Royalty, Miss and Little Miss Shenandoah will represent Shenandoah in the Shenfest Parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

