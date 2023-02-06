A SHS senior has advanced to nationals in the VFW Voice of Democracy audio-essay program.

Each year, Shenandoah High School students in ninth through 11th grades participate in the VFW Voice of Democracy audio-essay program established in 1947, which provides educational scholarships to students. Seniors can also participate, but it is optional for SHS.

After advancing to the State level his junior year, Wyatt Baldwin decided to submit an essay for the 2022-23 competition and has advanced to the National level, to be held March 4-8 in Washington, D.C.

The essay theme for the 2022-23 competition is “Why is the Veteran Important.”

Baldwin said his first reaction was, “At first, I thought that was a little bit of a difficult question.”

He said the common response would be to write a generic answer about the different ways veterans serve in the military. However, Baldwin said through talking with veterans all his life, he was able to relay their first-hand experiences into his essay.

Ernie Robinson, Vice Commander of VFW Post 7224 in Shenandoah, said Baldwin was one of 13 winners at the local post level that advanced to the District level held in Harlan, where he took first place. From there, Baldwin competed at the State level in Des Moines against eight other students and again took first place. At the National level, Robinson said Baldwin would compete against 53 other students from across the country.

Baldwin said writing an essay for the VFW Voice of Democracy audio-essay program each year has allowed him to write about how he feels about a topic.

“I’ve learned that I have an ability to write in a way that is both peaceful and getting to the point of the subject,” Baldwin said. “I’m able to write in a way that is respectful to other people, regardless of what my opinion might be.”

A $35,000 scholarship is awarded to the first-place winner at the national level. Other scholarships awarded at the national level range from $1,000 to $21,000.

Baldwin said advancing to the National Level of the competition is “pretty surreal” and is grateful for the opportunity.

Robinson said approximately 200 students from Shenandoah submitted essays for the 2022-23 VFW Voice of Democracy audio-essay program. In addition, he said about 173 Shenandoah students in grades sixth through eighth submitted essays for VFW Patriot’s Pen contest.

In the 2021-22 program, Robinson said as a high school junior, Baldwin placed first at the district level and fourth at the state level. Baldwin is the son of David and Vanessa Baldwin of Farragut.