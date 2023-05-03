April 19 was a big day for a senior from Sidney High School.

Zavier Hyde signed a letter of intent to pursue a skilled trades career after graduation during a special ceremony known as Signing Day.

“I went to Des Moines to the state fair grounds for a Build My Future event, and I signed to say that I’m going to go into the trades after high school. I shook Senator Chuck Grassley’s hand and met a bunch of people like that. It was a great environment to be a part of,” Hyde said.

Hyde committed to participate in an apprenticeship program with the Manildra Milling Corporation in Hamburg and will start in May. He got involved through the iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates) program at Sidney High School.

“I’ve taken a lot of classes but my favorite class is iJAG," he said. "We get speakers every other week and we’ve learned a lot about several career fields and the different working environments. There are so many areas I could go into.”

Linsey Heard, Sidney’s iJAG instructor, said her job is to help students find their paths and where their interests lie.

”I do that by bringing in a variety of guest speakers, taking students on field trips and connecting them with employers," she said. "One thing that Zavier did that probably showed that he can make these big decisions is that he did really well at state in Creative Decision Making. He really has put in a lot of work and effort to show up and participate in the variety of activities we’re doing. He goes above and beyond. When I heard of the Build My Future event, I thought Zavier would be a perfect candidate for it.”

Build My Future is one of several events that iJAG students can participate in throughout the year, and it provides more than 100 hands-on learning activities related to skilled trades. The annual event is put on by Iowa Skilled Trades, a team of industry professionals who bring initiatives, education and awareness to the trades In Iowa.

Heard said that iJAG is a perfect place for students to have an opportunity to experience a variety of careers to see where they could excel.

“Not all kids like or want to go to college and not all kids want to sit at a desk," she said. "Zavier is a very hands-on worker and creative kid. It’s so exciting for him to be able to be a part of the trades and gain recognition through his interests.

"iJAG really tries to zone into each student’s qualities and needs and help them find what jobs will really fit them. I’m super proud and excited about what he’s done.”

Heard said she feels like Zavier's experience is going to encourage other students to do what they want to do and not feel like they have to go to college.

“He may not know it yet, but others will follow his path. They need to know that people will be proud of them for what they can do by contributing to society and making a difference,” she said.

What sets Hyde apart from other students?

“When I go to work, I go 30 minutes early to get a feel for the day and make sure everything is running right from the last shift. I want to just get a feel for the day,” he said.

His goal is to be the lead operator, a position currently held by his father, Jason Hyde.

“My dad works at Manildra. He said he could help me get this job but I would have to be able to put in the work for it, and I know I will. I know I can do it,” he said.

Hyde won’t have a lot of rest time after his graduation ceremony.

“I plan to work as an operator at Manildra. I've already started there, but I will start full time there the day after graduation," he said. "I’m just basically learning the ropes right now as to what to do. My job is to make sure the plant is running and the product goes through. So if something breaks down, it is my job to fix it. It will be a lot of mechanical work.”

Heard said she witnesses those skills in the classroom, as well.

“Zavier is always on time, and I can count on him to do what’s right," she said. "He’s a great student with good drive. When he puts his mind to something, he is going to do it. That’s why he is going to be successful.”