CARLSON, STAN

Stanley L. Carlson 1947 - 2020 Stanley Lee Carlson, son of Oscar Allen and Doris Elmina (Munsinger) Carlson, was born October 13, 1947 in Hamburg, Iowa. He entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Shenandoah, Iowa at the age of 72 years, 10 months, 1 day. He grew up on a farm outside of Tabor, Iowa and attended Fremont Mills High School, graduating with the Class of 1965. Stanley participated in several sports during high school and was a standout in basketball and track. He continued his education after high school by attending Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri on a track scholarship and played basketball for Northwest as well. It was during his high school years that Stanley met the love of his life, Pamela Sue Fichter, and they were united in marriage on August 19, 1967 at the Randolph Methodist Church in Randolph, Iowa. They were blessed with two sons, Chris and Doug. After college, Stanley continued his love of sports by working at B & W Sporting Goods in Maryville, eventually becoming assistant manager in the sports shop. Stanley eventually moved his family to Shenandoah, where he owned the Sears store. He retired from Pepsi Co. after working 20+ years. His love of traveling took Pam and him on many memory making trips. They spent many winters in Destin, Florida and traveled to Alaska and the Islands of Hawaii as well as taking several cruises. Stanley loved nature and spent his leisure time hunting, using his photography skills and watching movies. But his favorite past-time was spending time with his family and cheering on his grandchildren's activities. Preceding Stanley in death were his parents Allen and Doris Carlson. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 52 years, Pam Carlson of Shenandoah, IA; two sons, Chris Carlson and fiancé Tangee Griffith of Glenwood, IA and Doug Carlson and wife Lori of Shenandoah, IA; four grandchildren, Katelyn Reyes and her husband Sergio and Kelsi, Nick and Miley Carlson; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Bill Tackett; brother, Steve Carlson; brother-in-law, Joseph Fichter; nephew, Greg Tackett; niece, Beth Worthem; a host of cousins; other relatives and many friends. Family graveside memorial services were held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. Special music was "Remember When", "I Can Only Imagine" and "Hallelujah". Honorary bearers were Katelyn Reyes, Sergio Reyes, Kelsi Carlson, Miley Carlson and Nick Carlson. Memorials in Stanley's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Ambulance Service or Shenandoah Police. Professional services were entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
