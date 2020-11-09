Cheryl (Kiper) McIntyre, 70 of Holstein, IA and formerly of Shenandoah passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
We request masks be worn and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
