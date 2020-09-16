Virgil D. Delehant Virgil D. Delehant, 86, of Shenandoah, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Family graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Union Grove Cemetery, rural Northboro, with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. Open visitation for Virgil at the funeral home will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 6:00 pm (the family will not be present during this time). Memorials in Virgil's name are being directed to St. Croix Hospice. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
