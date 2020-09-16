 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DELEHANT, VIRGIL
0 entries

DELEHANT, VIRGIL

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Virgil D. Delehant Virgil D. Delehant, 86, of Shenandoah, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Family graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Union Grove Cemetery, rural Northboro, with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. Open visitation for Virgil at the funeral home will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 6:00 pm (the family will not be present during this time). Memorials in Virgil's name are being directed to St. Croix Hospice. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics