DELEHANT, VIRGIL

Virgil D. Delehant 1933 - 2020 Virgil Dean Delehant, son of Paul Delehant and Anetta (Babcock) Delehant, was born at the Clarinda Hospital, Clarinda, Iowa on September 7, 1933 and passed away at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 86 years, 11 months, 8 days. He received his education in the Shenandoah Community School System. After high school he went to work for Stevens Brothers. On August 26, 1956 he married Beverly Ellen Armstrong at the Methodist Church in Coin, Iowa. They made their home in Shenandoah, Iowa. To this union was born six children; Karen, Kevin, Kelly, Kristopher, Karla and Kerri. Over the next 16 years, Virgil worked for various companies as a long distance truck driver and dispatcher. In October 1971, Virgil and Beverly went into business operating the Nishna Valley Café and Truck Stop on Highway 59 in Shenandoah. After 16 years of operating their own business, Virgil then went to work for the Eaton Plant in Shenandoah until he retired in 1999. During his retirement years, Virgil enjoyed gardening, working outside in the yard, feeding the birds and attending auctions. Preceding Virgil in death were his parents; infant brother, Eldon; sisters Norma and Phyllis, and twin sisters Sonda and Donna. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Beverly of Shenandoah, IA; six children, Karen (Curtis) Pease of Shenandoah, IA, Kevin Delehant of Shenandoah, IA, Kelly (Mark) Hilger of Farragut, IA, Kris (Cheryl) Delehant of Kearney, NE, Karla (Curtis) Cain of Guthrie Center, IA and Kerri (Larry) Pickens of Shenandoah, IA; eleven grandchildren, Jason (Mindy) Pease of Ankeny, IA, Molly (Eric) Nelson of Northboro, IA, Brandon (Brandy) Pease of Coin, IA, Marcia Hilger of Elkhorn, NE, Matt Hilger of Farragut, IA, Brett (Kylee) Delehant of Kearney, NE, Trent (Kayla) Delehant of Kearney, NE, Zack Cain of Guthrie Center, IA, Cody Cain of Guthrie Center, IA, Brooke Cain of Des Moines, IA and Sarah Pickens of Shenandoah, IA; eight great grandchildren, Tanner, Taylor and Tucker Pease of Ankeny, IA, Ruger Nelson of Northboro, IA, Knox and Kynlee Pease of Coin, IA, Maverick and Berkley (Trent and Kayla) Delehant of Kearney, NE; brother, Harold Delehant of Shenandoah; two sisters, Sharon Hiser of Shenandoah and Doris of Oregon state; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. A private family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Union Grove Cemetery, rural Northboro. Memorials in Virgil's name are being directed to the family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.