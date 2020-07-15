ECKERT, JOAN

Joan Larson Eckert 1955-2020 Joan and Scott met at Iowa State University where Joan was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Joan spent her 30+ year career in banking, beginning in Des Moines, Iowa before moving to Phoenix. She was active in the Arcadia Music Academy at her church in Phoenix and was a member of PEO. In retirement, Joan thoroughly enjoyed traveling with family and friends including several trips to Europe and cruises to Alaska and Cuba. Joan was an avid gardener and loved planting flowers and vegetables, and maintaining a butterfly garden in her back yard. Joan was a member of the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix and enjoyed spending time walking through the garden, especially during butterfly season.One of Joan's favorite sayings in life is, "there may be nothing greater than a life well loved", and Joan was well loved by everyone that knew her. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Joan's' life, please consider:American Cancer Societyhttps://www.cancer.org Or The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizonahttps://www.barrowneuro.org A memorial service / celebration of Joan's life will be announced at a future date, once the public health crisis is under control and it is safe for everyone to travel and gather together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.