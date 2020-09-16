FICHTER, KEVIN

Kevin Craig Fichter 1957 - 2020 Kevin Craig Fichter, age 62 of Sidney, IA died September 9, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Kevin was born November 22, 1957 in Nebraska City, NE, the son of Robert Eugene and Anna Lou (Greenwood) Fichter. He married Rebecka "Becky" Davis August 30, 1980 in Tabor. Kevin worked as a shipping and receiving supervisor at Earl May in Shenandoah. Survivors include his wife, Becky of Sidney, IA; daughters, Erin (Mario) Paredes of Bellevue, NE, Beth "Beep" Richter and Molli Fichter, both of Sidney, IA; sons, Nickolaus Fichter, stationed in Manama, Bahrain; "adopted son", Beau Oliver of Sidney, IA; grandchildren, Luis Paredes, Nazaret Paredes and future grandchild, Baby Paredes; "adopted grandchild, Newton Oliver; brothers, Dennis Fichter of Tabor, IA, Steve (Diana) Fichter of Lake St. Louis, MO and Norman Fichter of Rock Port, MO; father in law and mother in law, Rodney and Martha Davis of Nebraska City, NE; many other relatives and friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his father; sisters in law, Doris Fichter and Rayann West; and brother in law, John Davis. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday at the First Christian Church in Tabor, IA with burial to follow in the Sidney Cemetery. Visitations with the family will be 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday at the Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney, IA. Memorials are suggested to One Family One Purpose. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.
