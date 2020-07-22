FOOTE, FRANCIS

Francis K. Foote 1941 - 2020 Francis K. Foote, age 78 of Stanton, IA (formerly Shenandoah) passed away on July 12, 2020 at the Stanton Care Center in Stanton, IA. He was born on December 29, 1941 in Falls City, NE; the son of Harry Raymond and Nellie (Miller) Foote. He attended school and graduated from West Helena High School. He entered the U.S. Navy in the 1961 and honorably and faithfully served his country until his honorable discharge in 1965. Francis was a self-employed welder and owned and operated Foote Welding and General Repair for several years. He is survived by his three children: Teresa Jones of Higginsville, MO, Robert Foote (Tabitha) of Mound City, MO and Shari Foote (Rick Barton) of Shenandoah, IA; his grandchildren: Kimberlee Jones Dobson (Troy), Heaven, Grace, Quentin and Addison Foote, Brittanee Bartles (Kyle Wineland), Bradlee Bartles (Marissa Brown), Brooklen Black, and Breannah Black. Great-grandchildren Kaylee Sue Dobson, Alaina Ross, and another on the way-Everett Bartles; brothers: Donald Foote and Richard Foote (Judith); numerous nieces and nephews, other extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Charlene Moody, brothers: Harry Earl and Ronald Foote and son-in-law Brian Jones. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Mound City, MO.
Service information
Jul 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, July 25, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
First Christian Church - Mound City
402 5th Street
Mound City, MO 64470
402 5th Street
Mound City, MO 64470
