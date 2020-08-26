Linda (Mutchler) Geer Linda (Mutchler) Geer, 70 of Shenandoah entered into eternal peace on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. There will be open viewing without the family present on Friday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Hospital or the American Diabetes Association in Linda's memory. Social distancing guidelines remain in effect for the viewing and funeral service.
