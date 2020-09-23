Linda R. Hietbrink Linda R. Hietbrink, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa, entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Celebration of Life funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at Cornerstone Fellowship Church with Pastor Roy Nelson officiating. Open visitation and viewing will take place from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday, Sept. 25, with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials in Linda's name are being directed to Cornerstone Fellowship Church. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.