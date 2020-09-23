Linda R. Hietbrink Linda R. Hietbrink, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa, entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Celebration of Life funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at Cornerstone Fellowship Church with Pastor Roy Nelson officiating. Open visitation and viewing will take place from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday, Sept. 25, with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials in Linda's name are being directed to Cornerstone Fellowship Church. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.