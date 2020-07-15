HOLMES, BELINDA

Belinda K. Holmes 1959-2020 Belinda Kay (Wilson) Holmes was born on October 13, 1959 in Moberly, Missouri the eldest child to James Wilson and Bonnie (Riley) Wilson. She entered into rest surrounded by her family on Thursday afternoon, July 2, 2020 at her home in rural Essex, Iowa at the age of 60 years, 8 months and 19 days. For a short time Belinda grew up in Holliday, Missouri before her family moved to Shenandoah, Iowa in 1967. She started the 2nd grade at Logan School. Belinda graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1978. After graduating from high school, Belinda attended Cosmetology School in Shenandoah, and later started working at the Southwest Iowa Pharmacy until 1981. On June 20, 1981, Belinda and Darwin Holmes were united in marriage in Shenandoah, Iowa. To this union was born, Laura Belinda, Tyler Darwin and Cliff Wilson. They spent many loving years enjoying time with their family and friends. She loved to travel to Barbados with their friends and to Texas to visit their kids and grandkids. In addition to working on the farm, Belinda worked for Southwest Iowa Foot and Ankle from 2003 to 2014 when she returned back to the farm full-time to help out with field work and her grandkids. She is so well known for her beautiful smile and loving laugh. She has always been a very big part of the farming operation, from driving equipment to the everyday bookwork. Belinda enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids and attending all of their school and sports activities. She loved taking care of all of her flowers around the farmstead. One of her biggest hobbies was taking care of all of her birds. She loved watching them through her window, especially her Baltimore Orioles and Indigo Bunting. Preceding her in death were her grandson, Noah Holmes; and mother-in-law, Helen Holmes. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Darwin Holmes of Essex, IA; parents, Jim and Bonnie Wilson of Shenandoah, IA; father-in-law, Gene Holmes of Shenandoah, IA; her three children, Laura (Chad) Brogan of Huffman, TX, Tyler (Johanna) Holmes of Katy, TX, and Cliff (Ashle) Holmes of Essex, IA; brother, Darrell (Nancy) Wilson of Quincy, IL; sister, Jana (Terry) O'Rourke of Council Bluffs, IA; sister-in-law, Marla (Dave) Schmidt of Lone Rock, IA; grandchildren, Brody, Harper, and Avery Holmes of Essex, IA, Sophia & Isabella Holmes of Katy, TX, and step-grandchildren, Cole & Carli Brogan of Huffman, TX; four nephews; and one niece; other relatives and many friends. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation Thursday evening, July 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Nishna Valley Funeral Home. A private family service took place at St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex at 10:00 am Friday morning, July 10, with Pastor Ann Albert officiating. A special reading was read by Quinn O'Rourke. Organist was Judy Lundgren. Special music included Bethann Tillman, who sang, "How Great Thou Art". Other music was "The Old Rugged Cross", "The Prayer", "Amazing Grace - Bagpipes" and "I'll Fly Away". Registry attendants at both the visitation and service were Tim and Susie Tillman. Honorary bearers were Quinn O'Rourke, Terra O'Rourke, Blake Wilson, Logan Wilson and Ben Schmidt. A Celebration of Life Gathering took place on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Shenandoah Elks Club #1122 with lunch and fellowship. Memorials in Belinda's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Food Pantry, People for Paws or to St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex. Final resting place is at Franklin Grove Cemetery, Pierce Twp, rural Essex. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
