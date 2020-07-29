Max L. Hopkins Max L. Hopkins, 75 of Ralston, Nebraska formerly of Shenandoah, Iowa passed away on May 4, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska. Max was a truck driver for Land-O- Lakes (1973-1997) and a car transporter for Bellevue Honda (2008-2018). He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Helen Hopkins of Shenandoah, Iowa; and sister, Bonnie. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jocelyn Hopkins; sons, Chris (Jen) Hopkins, Brad (Jess) Hopkins and David (Shani) Mustard; grandchildren: Alyssa (Nate), Hanna, Eric, Carson, Eleanor, Alexandria and Donovan; and siblings: Becci (Don) Etter and Julia (late Clayton) Pettipiece. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or the American Cancer Association. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.