Richard D. (Dick) Irvin Richard D. (Dick) Irvin, 85, of Shenandoah, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Every Step Regional Hospice House in Creston, Iowa. A memorial graveside service following cremation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Luke Fillmore officiating. Everyone is welcome to bring their own lawn chairs to the cemetery. There will be open visitation from 12:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday afternoon at Nishna Valley Funeral Home. Everyone is invited to join the family for a time of fellowship and food at the Shenandoah Elks Club following the graveside Thursday. Memorials in Dick's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Elks Club #1122 or to Every Step Hospice in Creston. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Service information
Jul 15
Open Visitation
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
12:00PM-7:00PM
12:00PM-7:00PM
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
405 W Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA 51601
405 W Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA 51601
Guaranteed delivery before the Open Visitation begins.
Jul 16
Lunch and Fellowship with Family
Thursday, July 16, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Shenandoah Elks Club #1122
709 S Fremont
Shenandoah, IA 51601
709 S Fremont
Shenandoah, IA 51601
Guaranteed delivery before the Lunch and Fellowship with Family begins.
