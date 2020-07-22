IRVIN, DICK

Richard D. (Dick) Irvin 1934 - 2020 Richard Dean Irvin, better known as Dick, was born on December 13, 1934 in rural Page County, Iowa near College Springs to George Elton and Frances Isabelle (Roberts) Irvin. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Every Step Regional Hospice House in Creston, Iowa at the age of 85 years, 7 months. As a young child he lived in Clarinda and New Market before moving to Shenandoah. While in high school he began working as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Shenandoah Swimming Pool. He graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1953. On December 29, 1957, he married JoDayle Moffet at the First Methodist Church in Shenandoah. They celebrated 62 years of marriage this past December. They were blessed with one son, Richard Randall (Randy) Irvin, who was born on April 20, 1960. Dick started his career in finance with Iowa Finance Company in Perry, Iowa. He later advanced with the company to Fremont, Nebraska, Charles City, Iowa, Hannibal, Missouri and then back to Shenandoah with Associates Finance. He then worked at the Union State Bank in Winterset, Iowa and moved back again to Shenandoah with Security Trust and Savings Bank and retired from Bank Iowa. He was a former member of the Charles City Junior Chamber of Commerce, Charter Member of the Winterset Optimist Club, and member of the Shenandoah American Legion Golf Course. He proudly accomplished 2 holes in one (Sept. 25, 2002 and Sept. 2, 2005) both on hole #8 before having to give up golf because of his health. He was a member of Shenandoah Elks Club #1122 and the Shenandoah First United Methodist Church. Preceding Dick in death were his parents; son, Richard (Randy) Randall; two infant brothers at birth, Lowell and Gordon; sister, Delores Josephson Brooks; two brothers, Larry Irvin and his wife Marcella and Mike Irvin. He is survived by his wife, JoDayle Irvin; two grandchildren, Richard (Richey) Irvin and wife Mollie of Austin, AR and Chanel Payne and husband Robert of Fort Smith, AR; four great grandchildren, Kinley and Carlie Payne, Addison Baker and Richard Gray Irvin; brother, Charles Irvin and wife Joan of Shenandoah, IA; sisters-in-law, Connie Irvin of Shenandoah, IA and Alice Moffett of Camarillo, CA; daughter-in-law, Karin Wilcox Irvin and her children, Elizabeth, William and Laura; other relatives; and many friends. A graveside memorial service was held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Luke Fillmore officiating. Special music was "I Believe" and "On Eagles Wings". Honorary bearers were Diane Liljedahl, Stephanie Weaver, Amy Zimmerer, Doug Irvin, Julie Denhart, Jerry Josephson and Terrie Norris. Following the graveside everyone gathered at the Shenandoah Elks Club for a time of food and fellowship. Memorials in Dick's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Elks Club #1122 or to Every Step Hospice in Creston. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
