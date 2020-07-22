Guy "Bert" Irvin, Jr. Guy "Bert" Irvin, Jr, 68 of Shenandoah passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. A remembrance service will follow at 6:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
