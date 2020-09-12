Robert W. Jandreau Robert (Bob) Warren Jandreau, 73, of Council Bluffs, Iowa and formerly of Shenandoah, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Memorial graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Luke Fillmore officiating. Bob was a United States Army Vietnam veteran who received the Purple Heart. Military honors will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Memorials in Bob's name are being directed in lieu of flowers to the Rapp Park Improvement Project Fund. Face masks are kindly suggested to be worn and you are invited to bring your own lawn chairs. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.