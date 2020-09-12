 Skip to main content
Robert W. Jandreau Robert (Bob) Warren Jandreau, 73, of Council Bluffs, Iowa and formerly of Shenandoah, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Memorial graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Luke Fillmore officiating. Bob was a United States Army Vietnam veteran who received the Purple Heart. Military honors will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Memorials in Bob's name are being directed in lieu of flowers to the Rapp Park Improvement Project Fund. Face masks are kindly suggested to be worn and you are invited to bring your own lawn chairs. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

