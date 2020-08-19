JONES, FLOYD

Dr. Floyd Jones 1944-2020 Floyd Arden Jones, son of Alfred Eugene and Catherine (Dickenson) Jones, was born on February 1, 1944 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Floyd's early years were spent in Osceola, Iowa. He graduated from Clarke Community School with the class of 1962. On August 21, 1965, he was united in marriage to Sue Ann Willis in Lake City, Iowa. He attended Simpson College and graduated with the class of 1966. In 1971, he graduated from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines. He completed an internship at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines and first started practicing in 1972 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Floyd was Board Certified in Family Practice and was a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He specialized in Geriatric Medicine and Family Practice. He served as Co-Medical Director of the Shenandoah Physicians Clinic for his final three years at Shenandoah Medical Center. Floyd was also a member of the Shenandoah Medical Center Board of Directors. He served as a secretary and treasurer of the Academy of Family Physicians Specialty in Family Practice and was the first Osteopath to be a member of the Page County Medical Society. In 2015, he and Sue were honored as Grand Marshals of the Shenfest Parade. In 2017, he was awarded the Hospital Hero Award by the Iowa Hospital Association. He was a founding member of Ducks Unlimited, member of the Taylor Lake Hunting Club, Horse Creek Hunting Club and the First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood carving and supporting his children and grandchildren in sporting and music events. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Catherine Jones and brother John H. Jones. He is survived by his wife Sue Jones of Shenandoah, children; Bryan Jones and wife Patricia of Shenandoah, Eric Jones and wife Jenny of Harlan, Iowa, Justin Jones and wife Nicole of Kansas City, Kansas and Jessica Bell and husband Brandon of Shenandoah, grandchildren; Brodie, Magi, Alex, Andrew, Parker, Sydney, Isaiah, Gabriel, Caleb and Melissa Jones, Dakota and Jack Murren and Allysa Bell, twin brother Fred Jones and wife Julie of Indianola, Iowa, sister-in-law Jennie Jones of Osceola, Iowa; AFS daughter Katya Scanlan and husband Frank of Springfield, VA and their sons Jon and Cole; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Private Family Graveside Service has been held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa with Pastor Luke Fillmore as officiant. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for the community at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
