Mary Lou Kier Mary Lou (Booher) Kier, 72, of Red Oak and formerly of Villisca and Shenandoah entered into eternal rest on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 at her home in Red Oak surrounded by family following a brief battle with cancer. A memorial visitation gathering, following cremation, will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Shenandoah. Memorials in Mary Lou's name are being directed to the family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
