Rosalee J. Kinnison Rosalee J. (Sunquist) Kinnison, 78, of Shenandoah, peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. A celebration of life memorial service for Rosalee will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Kurt Hoover officiating. Open visitation at the funeral home will take place Wednesday, September 16, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am with the family receiving relatives and friends with visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday evening. Inurnment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Memorials are being directed to the family. Cards and condolences can be sent: c/o Tiffany Johnson - 3525 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA 50321. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
