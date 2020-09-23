LONOWSKI, MYRON "MIKE"

Myron "Mike" Lonowski 1932 - 2020 Myron "Mike" Lonowski was born on April 19, 1932 in Arcadia, NE to parents Louie and Nellie (Sowokinos) Lonowski. Mike passed away at the age of 88 on September 14, 2020 in his home in Shenandoah, IA, with his family by his side. Mike attended high school at St. Josaphat's Catholic and Loup City, NE High Schools. He met his wife Agnes Ramaekers in Loup City, and there they were married at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in 1951. The couple just celebrated 69 years of marriage, and even in illness Mike still managed to get a card for his lovely wife. In his early years, Mike worked with his father in Louie's Ford Dealership. With his father and brother Melvin he owned a variety of businesses in Nebraska before moving to Shenandoah. In 1959, Mike established the Shenandoah Farm Supply, and later expanded the business to Nebraska City, NE and Clarinda, IA. Mike encouraged all his children to help in the stores as they grew up. He was a well-known figure in the farming community and truly enjoyed his farming friends. Mike sold the businesses in 1981. In 1982, Mike and Agnes purchased the Sleepy Hollow property, the location where Henry Field started his seed company in 1895. Subsequently Mike and Agnes developed the land as a new Addition to the city of Shenandoah. Mike loved looking out the window of his home and seeing his legacy. In 1985, Mike started Eternastone with his son, Pat, which was in business through 1989. Mike was an active member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church and served as an usher there for many years. He was also an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, and always helped during the yearly fish fry! Mike was always ready to lend a hand, and often had people calling him to help with various tasks around the house as well as the parish. He was also a firm believer in Habitat for Humanity and volunteered with building houses whenever possible. Mike was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking, construction, travel, visiting his children and grandchildren, having coffee with his friends and listening to polka music. He also loved playing pool (and beating everyone) as well as a good card game of 'Pitch' - the family will never forget his hilarious antics and the laughter! Preceding Mike in death were his infant sons Larry and Mark, granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Lonowski, his parents Louie and Nellie Lonowski, brother Melvin Lonowski, sister Renee (Triplett) Himberg, and nephew Bobby Lonowski. Mike is survived by his loving wife Agnes Lonowski of Shenandoah, IA; son Dan and wife Brenda of Novi, MI; son Pat and wife Claudia of Brea, CA; son Wayne and wife Kathryn of Ft. Collins, CO; son Chris of Bellevue, WA; son Doug and wife Dale of Ellensburg, WA; daughter Vicki of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren Joshua Kluver, Callie Lonowski, Marise Lonowski, Dr. Sarah Lonowski and husband Brad Wenderoth, David Lonowski, Anne Lonowski, Kimberly Lonowski, Elijah Lonowski, Thomas Lonowski, Michael Ferri and Francesca Ferri; great-grandchild Morgan Kluver, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. A Memorial Mass was Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah with Rev. Raphael Assamah as celebrant. Burial of cremains was private family only following mass at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials may be directed to the St. Mary's Catholic Church or Southwest Iowa Fuller Center for Housing (formerly known as Habitat for Humanity). Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.