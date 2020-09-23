LOOPER, DOROTHY

Dorothy J. Looper 1945 - 2020 Dorothy Jean (McMullen) Looper, daughter of Harold and Ruth Ione (Verbeck) McMullen, was born on March 11, 1945 at Hamburg, Iowa. She entered into eternal peace on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa following a brief illness at the age of 75 years, 5 months, 25 days. Her early life was spent growing up in rural Fremont County, Iowa near Farragut, Iowa. Dorothy attended country school through the 5th grade. After the closing of the country school in 1957, she attended the Farragut Community Schools, graduating from Farragut High School with the Class of 1964. After graduating, Dorothy moved to Shenandoah and worked at Mount Arbor Nurseries for a short time as seasonal worker. Shortly after leaving Mount Arbor's she went to work at Hand Hospital as a Nurse Aide. She also worked at Nishna Productions in Shenandoah for a number of years and later at Romech in Red Oak where she retired. On January 9, 1965, Dorothy was united in marriage to Jerry Hurlbert at Sidney, Iowa. They were blessed with three daughters, Cynthia Diane, Carol Jaleene and Carla Ann. On May 1, 1992, Dorothy was united in marriage to Kent Looper at Shenandoah, Iowa. Family was everything in Dorothy's life. She loved her children, grandchildren and family very much and enjoyed being with them as much as possible. Growing up on the farm, she always enjoyed helping her dad milk the cows, doing it the old fashioned way, by hand. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed the outdoors. She was a member of the Red Oak Church of the Nazarene. Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents; grandparents; aunts and uncles. Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Cynthia (Cindy) and her fiancé Dave Reynolds of Erie, PA, Carol Olivas and her son Ayden Olivas of Red Oak, IA and Carla Volner and husband David Volner of Red Oak, IA; three granddaughters, Amanda (Mandi) and fiancé Alessio Tarozzi of Raleigh, NC, Nicole (Nicki) of Erie, PA and Shantel (Shanti) of Corry, PA; sister, Mary Ann Walter and husband Don of Creston, IA; niece, Donnette Cocklin and husband Roger of Glenwood, IA; and her special family, the Coy family of Farragut, IA; other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life funeral services were held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Marcia Barnett officiating. Special music was "You Raise Me Up", "Water Shows The Hidden Heart", "A Moment Lost", "Let Mercy Lead", "The Anchor Holds" and "Drifting". Casket bearers were Carla Volner, Ayden Olivas, Dave Reynolds, Allessio Tarozzi, Larry (Short) Coy, Corey Marsden, Mike Marsden and Matt Perkins. Burial took place in the Chambers Cemetery, rural Fremont County (Prairie Township). Memorials are being directed to the family. Professional services were entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.