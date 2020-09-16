 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOOPER, DOROTHY
0 entries

LOOPER, DOROTHY

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Dorothy J. Looper Dorothy Jean (McMullen) Looper, 75, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa. Celebration of life funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Nishna Valley Funeral Home with Pastor Marcia Barnett officiating. There will be open visitation and viewing at the funeral home Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (the family will not be present during this time). Burial will take place in the Chambers Cemetery in rural Fremont County (Prairie Township). Memorials are being directed to the family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics