Dorothy J. Looper Dorothy Jean (McMullen) Looper, 75, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa. Celebration of life funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Nishna Valley Funeral Home with Pastor Marcia Barnett officiating. There will be open visitation and viewing at the funeral home Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (the family will not be present during this time). Burial will take place in the Chambers Cemetery in rural Fremont County (Prairie Township). Memorials are being directed to the family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
