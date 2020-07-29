Gene A. McMullen Gene A. McMullen, 75, of Shenandoah, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly Wednesday evening, May 6, 2020 at the Emergency Room at Shenandoah Medical Center at the age of 75 years, 2 months and 2 days. A celebration of life memorial service for Gene will be held at Sportsman Park in Shenandoah by the dome on the west side of the park at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020 and officiated by Jenny Folmar of the Shenandoah Congregational Church. A memorial graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah (by the Wabash Trace Trail in the northeast corner of the cemetery). Memorials in Gene's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Congregational United Church of Christ or to the Shenandoah Ambulance Service. Services are entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
