NAGEL, IRENE

Irene E. Nagel 1925 - 2020 Irene Elizabeth (Carr) Nagel, daughter of George and Clara (Brosam) Carr, was born on June 10, 1925, in Atlantic, Iowa. She entered into rest on July 20, 2020 in Shenandoah, Iowa at the age of 95 years, 1 month, 10 days. She spent her younger years on the family farm in Atlantic, Iowa where she attended the Atlantic Community Schools. She was a hard worker from an early age and at 11 years old she ironed shirts for a community doctor. On January 22, 1944, Irene was united in marriage to Arthur Nagel in Anita, Iowa and to this union were born two daughters and one son; Nelda, Joyce and Jimmy. In the beginning years of marriage, she moved to Art's family farm. Irene loved slopping hogs, feeding chickens, and milking cows. She often wished she could go back to the farm. When they moved back to Atlantic, they both went to work for Blue Star Frozen Foods until Art started pastoring for the Church of God of Prophecy in Winterset, Iowa. While in Winterset they built a church from the ground up. They continued their ministry by pastoring in Atlantic, Iowa; Missouri Valley, Iowa; Shenandoah, Iowa; and Red Oak, Iowa. Irene raised money for the church by organizing and baking for the church bake sales. She loved to bake, and she was known in the Shenandoah Community for her popcorn balls. They were requested year after year for all holidays from the people in the community. During the years of supporting the ministry she also worked in nursing homes, cleaning motels, and later cleaning houses for several families around the Shenandoah area until she decided to retire at 78 years old. At the time of her passing she was a member of New Life Church in Atlantic, Iowa. She also belonged to TOPS in Shenandoah for 25+ years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, doing word searches, putting together puzzles, baking, and most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was the highlight of her grandchildren's memories growing up. She always made their holidays special and was an excellent cook. They have many memories of their weekend sleepovers. She took care of you and prayed for you when you were sick, corrected you when you were wrong, and showed her love by doing special things for you. She was a thrill seeker, loved to have fun and laugh, and was always up for anything. One of her favorite places to go every year, way up into her 70s was Adventureland. She once rode the roller coaster Tornado twenty something times in a row. Her zest for life and her hard work was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed by many. Preceding Irene in death were her parents, George and Clara Carr; husband, Arthur Nagel; son, Jimmy Duane Nagel; daughter, Nelda Jean Dresser; granddaughter, Donnel Dresser; great grandson, Nathan Jones; son-in-law, Jeffery W. Trahan Jr.; brother, Floyd Carr; sister, Florence Swift; sister, Betty Nagel; sister, Leona Gard; sister, Imogene Herrick; and sister, Doris Kennison. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Trahan of Shenandoah, Iowa; three grandchildren, Michael Davis of Bellevue, NE, Linda Davis of Bellevue, NE, and Brandi Kroeger and husband, Kevin of Omaha , NE; five great grandchildren, Kyle and Nichole Goebel of Omaha, NE, Jessica Chloupek of Lincoln, NE, Clarisa West of Council Bluffs, IA, Ashley Chloupek of Omaha, NE, and Braxton Kroeger of Omaha, NE; and one great-great grandchild, Kelly Smith of Council Bluffs, IA; along with other relatives and many friends. Funeral services were held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation Thursday evening, July 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Special music was "Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)", "I Won't Have To Worry Anymore", "Sheltered In The Arms Of God" and "Beulah Land". Casket bearers were Kyle Goebel, Kevin Kroeger, Kenny McClure, Kyle Rudy, Jason Jones and Wayne Chloupek. Braxton Kroeger read the poem, "God's Garden". Registry attendant was Carolyn Ruhde. Burial took place in the Rose Hill Cemetery next to her husband Arthur Nagel. Memorials in Irene's name are being directed to the family. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
