Irene Nagel Irene E. Nagel, 95, of Shenandoah and formerly of Atlantic, Iowa entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her daughter's home in Shenandoah surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation Thursday evening, July 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery next to her husband Arthur Nagel. Memorials in Irene's name are being directed to the family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Service information
Jul 23
Visitation
Thursday, July 23, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
405 W Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA 51601
405 W Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA 51601
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 24
Funeral Service
Friday, July 24, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
405 W Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA 51601
405 W Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA 51601
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
