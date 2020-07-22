Deborah J. Rivers Deborah Jean Rivers, 65, of Shenandoah, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2020 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, NE following an extended illness. A celebration of life memorial service for Deb will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Shenandoah Elks Club #1122. Following the service, lunch and fellowship with the family will be held. Memorials are being directed to the family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
