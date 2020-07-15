SHULL, JOHN

John D. Shull 1925-2020 John D. Shull, age 95 of Shenandoah (formerly Riverton) passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah, IA. John was born on January 31, 1925 at his family's home outside of Riverton, IA; the son of Bernal and Rosamond (Livingston) Shull. He grew up and went to school in Riverton, and graduated from Riverton High School with the Class of 1942. On March 22, 1944, he joined the United State Marine Corps. He proudly served his country during WWII in the 3rd tank battalion as a gunner. He participated in action against the enemy at Iwo Jima, Volcano Islands, and Guam. John was honorably discharged on May 13, 1946. On June 15, 1948, John was united in marriage to Francis E. "Susie" Schneider in Nebraska City, NE. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2015. John and Susie managed the Best Western Motel in Aurora, NE and he farmed in the Riverton area for many years. He also worked for Farragut Schools as a custodian and bus driver. He was very active in and around Riverton his entire life. He was a member of the Sidney American Legion, The Elks Club, and the Riverton Methodist Church. He participated in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2008. He is survived by his children: Cathy Ann Shull of Shenandoah, IA, Peggy Sue Blecha of Kearney, NE and John Daniel Shull, Jr. and wife Celinda of Coopersville, MI; six grandchildren: John Daniel Shull III and wife Kimberly, Jeremy Darwin Shull and wife Jessica, Courtney Danielle Shull Brink and husband Eric, Megan Elizabeth Shull Maslak and husband Jacek, Erica Lynn Blecha, and Sgt. William Clayton Blecha and wife Sheila; 11 great-grandchildren: Sadie, Darwin, Maddy, Addy, Serenity, Peyton, Cara, Scarlett, August, Sophia and Russell; his beloved King Charles Spaniel Jack; other family and friends. In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Dorothy Gardner, brother and sister-in-law Ermal and Wilma Shull, and son-in-law Russell Blecha. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton, IA. Burial will follow at the Riverton Cemetery with military honors. The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton. Memorials may be given to the Riverton Rescue or People for Paws in Shenandoah. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Service information
Jul 15
Visitation
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Shull-Gude Funeral Home
907 Alice Ave.
Riverton, Iowa 51650
Jul 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 16, 2020
11:00AM
Shull-Gude Funeral Home
907 Alice Ave.
Riverton, Iowa 51650
