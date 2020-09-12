STOGDILL, DALE

Dale Stogdill 1950 - 2020 Dale E. Stogdill, son of Darrell Mason and Eula Mamie (Baucom) Stogdill, was born on November 17, 1950 in Thurman, Iowa. He passed away on September 1, 2020 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. His early years were spent in Thurman, Iowa until the age of five when the family moved to Imogene, Iowa. Growing up he worked as a farmhand for Dean Maher, Mt. Arbor Nursery and a dishwasher/waiter for Herks Café. He graduated from Farragut High School with the class of 1968. In 1970, he was drafted into the United States Army. From 1970 to 1972 he served in the U.S. Army reaching the rank of Sergeant First Class. Then from 1977 until 1988 he was a Drill Instructor / Tanker. During this time, he also worked at Eaton's Corporation until his retirement in 1988. Dale was married several times; Bonnie Kalkas (1970-1980), Bessie Ellis (1990-2004), Gloria Stogdill (2006 until her death in 2013) and Jean Stogdill (2015-Current). Dale was a member of the Shenandoah American Legion Post 88, Shenandoah Men's Golf Committee and served as President of the Omaha Amputee Golf Association. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing, riding his motorcycle and above all else chasing women and hoping he would catch them. Dale was preceded in death by his parents: Darrell and Eula Stogdill, brothers: Gilbert Stogdill, Carl Stogdill, Virgil Stogdill, Robert Stogdill, Ronnie Stogdill, Richard Stogdill, Larry Stogdill, Marvin Stogdill, Roy Stogdill and Lyle Stogdill, sisters: Velma Boyer, Marjorie Mattox and Karen Powell. He is survived by his children: Clinton "Grizz" Stogdill of Shenandoah, Dale, Jr. of Shenandoah, Dawn Stogdill of Palm Coast, Florida and Amber Mutchler of Shenandoah, stepson: Greg (Lisa) Allumbaugh of Shenandoah, grandchildren: Chase Stogdill and Jager Mutchler, step-grandchildren: Gabriel, Lane and Jacob Allumbaugh, sister: Leona Chaney of Scotts Bluff, NE, brothers: Jack Stogdill of Council Bluffs and Alan Stogdill of Shenandoah, numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service will be held 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Thurman Cemetery in Thurman, Iowa with military rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard. Memorials may be directed to the Patriot Guard Riders. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
