Leland J. (Lee) Tillman Leland J. (Lee) Tillman, 86, of Essex, entered into rest on July 19, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. A celebration of life memorial service for Lee will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Fremont Lutheran Church at Nyman. Inurnment will take place in the Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials in Lee's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Food Pantry. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

