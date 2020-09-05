WHITE, JIM

James L. White 1938 - 2020 James (Jim) Le Roy White, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 of natural causes at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Jim was born to the late Jesse Lawrence White and Wanda Twila (Shook) White in Deer Creek Township (rural Strahan, Iowa) on December 30, 1938. He attended high school in Tabor, Iowa. On July 19, 1959, Jim was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Glasgo. They were blessed with three children, Christa L. White, James (Jay) White, and Brenda M. White. On January 20, 1958, Jim enlisted in the Army and served 10 plus years. He was stationed in Germany on several occasions and Fort Hood, Texas. He was honorably discharged on March 28, 1968 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. On June 23, 1985, Jim was united in marriage to Margaret Ann (Stark) White in Sidney, Iowa. They made Shenandoah their home with the exception of the ten years they lived in Springdale, Arkansas. Jim worked his whole life as a diesel mechanic and heavy equipment mechanic. He retired from Anderson Excavating of Omaha, Nebraska. Preceding Jim in death were his parents; wife Margaret, and sister, Constance White. Survivors include his three children, Christa L. White, Jay White and Brenda Achenbach and husband, Michael; Margaret's son, Greg Stark and wife Rosie of Essex, IA; six siblings, Marion White of Omaha, NE, Ester White of Colorado, Lawrence White and wife Linda, Ethel Anita White, Steve White and wife Pat and Deborah Boren and husband Mike, all of Tabor, IA; four grandchildren, Jesse Ray Sparks, Tosha Stalder, Tory Stalder and Sara Biel; seven great grandchildren, Riley, Chyane, Georgia, Camdyn, Piper, Landon and Tessa, close family friends Cathy and Manning Paez; other relatives and friends. Memorial graveside services with military honors were held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Omaha National Cemetery with Rosie Stark giving words of comfort. Military rites were accorded by the Army National Guard and Benson VFW Post #2503. Columbarium inurnment took place following the service. Memorials in Jim's name are being directed to the family. Professional services and arrangements were entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Thank you, Jim, for your service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.