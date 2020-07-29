YOUNG, ZOE

Zoe M. Young 1922 - 2020 Zoe Maureen Young, daughter of Milo and DeEtta (Wilcoxson) Lightfoot, was born on January 12, 1922 in Farragut, Iowa. She entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2020 in Shenandoah, Iowa, at the age of 98. Her early years were spent growing up in Farragut. Zoe graduated from Farragut High School with the Class of 1939. She attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College in Maryville, Missouri for two years and later returned to Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska where she received her bachelor's degree in education. Zoe retired in 1984 after teaching in the Farragut Community School District for 33 years, influencing many children's lives. On May 18, 1947, Zoe was united in marriage to Howard Young and to this union two daughters, Rebecca and Barbara were born. She was a lifelong, active member of the Farragut United Methodist Church. She enjoyed knitting, reading and her Wednesday card group and participating and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Zoe also liked watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Duke Blue Devils. But most of all, she loved her family, especially her great grandchildren. Preceding Zoe in death were her husband, Howard, in 2009; and two sisters, Darlene Lightfoot and Maxine O'Dell. She is survived by her two daughters, Becky Sterup and husband Vic of North Platte, NE and Barb Lundgren and husband Gaylen of Shenandoah, IA; five grandchildren, Aaron Sterup and wife Amy of North Bend, NE, Amanda Jedrzejczyk and husband Scott and Adam Sterup and wife Jordan, all of North Platte, NE, Todd Lundgren of LaVista, NE and Scott Lundgren and wife Ashley of Omaha, NE; six great grandchildren, Lauren and Drew Sterup of North Bend, NE, Natalie Sterup of North Platte, NE and Oliver, Elliott and Isaac Lundgren of Omaha, NE; brother-in-law, Lynn O'Dell of Des Moines, IA; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life Service for Zoe was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Farragut Methodist Church with Phil Wing officiating. Family remembrances were shared by Scott Lundgren and Aaron Sterup. Special music was "Hymn of Promise" and "He Touched Me". Pianist was Terry Stafford. Honorary bearers were Aaron Sterup, Amanda Jedrzejczyk, Adam Sterup, Todd Lundgren and Scott Lundgren. Registry attendant was Charlotte Ditmars. Ushers were Bob Dreyer and Tim Dreyer. Inurnment was in the Farragut Cemetery. Memorials in Zoe's name are being directed to either the Shenandoah Public Library, Farragut Methodist Prayer Shawl Ministry, Shenandoah Fire Department or People For Paws. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
