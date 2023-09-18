This home has more to it than meets the eye. The enclosed front porch/sunroom welcomes you. Enter the living room with a brick fireplace, then travel through the formal dining room into the bright sun-filled kitchen that has a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Both of the bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom are also on this level. The bedroom closets have barn-style doors. There is new laminate flooring throughout the main level. There is a full basement with a workshop and 4 more large spaces which could be converted into living space, or used for ample storage. There is a large two-car garage with two overhead doors and more space. The home is "on the Boulevard" with easy access to downtown Clarinda. Currently there is a month-to month tenant. Call today to see this hidden gem!
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $115,000
