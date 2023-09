This is a darling, tiny home set up for efficient living. The home is located on a quiet street with large trees for shade. There is a small front porch, two bedrooms, a living room/dining room, kitchen and full bathroom, plus a laundry room, all on one level. The basement is unfinished and houses the furnace and hot water heater. Parking is on street only. Call today to see this tiny home. This property must be seen to be appreciated.