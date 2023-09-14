This .5 story 2 bed 1 bath home is situated just of 16th Street on a quiet street. There is a large covered porch to enjoy which leads to the front foyer. There is a large living room, large dining room, and a kitchen on the first floor with access to the back entrance. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. The full basement is unfinished and has laundry hookups and plenty of space for storage and a workshop with two separate rooms. There are plumbing hookups in the basement as well. This would make a great investment property. Property is being sold AS IS.