This is a charming, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, with living room, dining room, kitchen, bath and bedrooms on the main level. The basement is spacious and includes laundry facilities plus a lot of storage and a bonus room that could be used as a third bedroom. There is an attached 1 car garage and an unfenced yard. There is also a large deck on the front of the home for entertaining and outdoor grilling. This home is not far from the Clarinda square and within walking distance to the Lied Library. Call to see this home today.