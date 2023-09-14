This three bedroom, 1 bath home has old world charm, with amenities that offer comfortable living. The master bedroom is on the first floor, along with a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and laundry room/mud room, plus a full bathroom. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms and a bonus storage room. The full basement offers ample storage and could be finished out for additional living space. There is a small porch on the front of the house and a spacious deck on the back of the house for entertaining. The large detached, two car garage has its own electrical box and is ready to serve as a workshop, in addition to covered parking. There is street and alley access to the property.