Begin here! A kitchen that contains a laundry room so you don't have to carry clothes to the basement. Nice bath with a tub shower. Roomy living room and dining room could be interchanged. Electric has a breaker box. Hardwood floors in most of the rooms. This home is meant to be enjoyed with the addition of the deck off the enclosed front porch. The camper in the back can either stay or it will be removed at your request. We major in making people happy. We deal in real estate, but our real business is People. This needs to be sold as a single family dwelling.