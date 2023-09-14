106 1st Ave., Red Oak, is a two bedroom, one bath home that has all you need on one level. The enclosed front porch has entry to ample living room. The kitchen is 20X12 with lots of room for dining and entertaining. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built in organizers and there is a nice sized laundry room with convenient storage. There are newer double pane windows through out. Property is being sold in "as is" condition.