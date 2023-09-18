Cute 2 bed/1 bath home! This home has a new roof, AC unit and windows. The seller has also completely remodeled the bathroom & kitchen with brand new appliances included. Other features are the 1 car garage, carport and decent sized yard for your kiddos or pets to play.
2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $120,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A property of great interest is now available in Shenandoah, Iowa. We have a house for sale at 305 E Thomas Ave, with a wonderful opportunity …
Fabian Owen, M: 402-740-5846, fabian.owen@blythe-team.com, https://www.buyingomaha.com - Small town living with a country feel. Malvern, Iowa …
Nice 5 bedroom/3 bath ranch home, sits on a 110 x 150 lot on Willow St and in a great neighborhood. A car attached garage and walk out basemen…