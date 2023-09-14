This is a charming two bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a lot of family living space. There are two bedrooms, a living/dining room, kitchen and bath on the main floor. The basement has as much living space as the first floor, with a large family room, laundry room and storage space. There is a walk-out basement to the back yard and alley access to the property. The house also has an attached carport which can be used for parking space, or as an outside patio for entertaining. There is a small deck on the front of the house. The house is close to downtown Shenandoah. This home offers a lot for a great price!