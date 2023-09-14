A lot of work has already been done to this home it just needs someone to bring it over the finish line! Over the last decade this home has had a new roof, new siding, & most of the plumbing has been upgraded. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with good closet space, and the bathroom has just been updated with a new vanity and gorgeously tiled shower. The homeowners already have many of the materials to finish out the projects on hand as well! Some other nice features include a new water heater, a lot of newer windows, and a fireplace in the living room.