Welcome to this inviting ranch-style home offering a comfortable and convenient living experience. With three bedrooms, this home provides ample space for a family or guests as well as a full main floor bathroom and a quarter bathroom in the finished basement. The two-car tuck-under garage offers protection for your vehicles and additional storage space. The garden shed provides room for gardening tools and outdoor equipment. Newer windows, furnace and central vacuum system enhances the convenience of maintaining this home. With its blend of comfort, modern amenities, and charm, this property offers a delightful living experience. Schedule a viewing today and envision your future in this inviting residence.